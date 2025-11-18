Tehran, Niamey vow to expand ties in FMs call

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi spoke by phone with Bakary Yaou Sangaré, Niger’s Foreign Minister, discussing bilateral relations and exchanging views.

The Iranian foreign minister, referring to Iran’s determination to strengthen relations with African countries, emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation between the two nations at the bilateral level as well as coordination in international fora.

Araghchi also invited the Nigerien foreign minister to visit Iran.

Bakary Yaou Sangaré, for his part, highlighted the excellent and friendly relations between the two countries and welcomed the invitation, expressing Niger’s readiness to expand bilateral ties in areas of mutual interest.

endNewsMessage1