Grossi stresses political solution to Iran nuclear issue

Speaking in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Rafael Grossi stated that inspectors have found no evidence suggesting Iran has hidden significant amounts of enriched uranium.

The IAEA chief claimed, “Most of Iran’s enriched material is stored at the known facilities in Isfahan and Fordow, and to some extent in Natanz. A small portion may have been moved elsewhere.”

He claimed that Iran currently possesses around 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium.

