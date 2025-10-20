Grossi stresses political solution to Iran nuclear issue
The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has expressed confidence that “a diplomatic solution will be found to the disputes surrounding Iran’s nuclear program."
Speaking in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Rafael Grossi stated that inspectors have found no evidence suggesting Iran has hidden significant amounts of enriched uranium.
The IAEA chief claimed, “Most of Iran’s enriched material is stored at the known facilities in Isfahan and Fordow, and to some extent in Natanz. A small portion may have been moved elsewhere.”
He claimed that Iran currently possesses around 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium.