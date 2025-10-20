IRGC Chief voices readiness to boost coop. with Yemen forces

Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Mohammad Pakpour, conveyed a message of condolence and solidarity to the Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Youssef Hassan Al-Madani, following the martyrdom of Major General Mohammed Abdul Karim Al-Ghamari.

In his message, Pakpour affirmed that the martyrdom of Al-Ghamari would only increase the determination of Yemen's steadfast and heroic people to continue confronting the enemies of the region and defending the oppressed.

He highlighted that Yemen’s struggle aligns with broader regional resistance efforts and the pursuit of justice—especially in support of the Palestinian people and the people of Gaza.

