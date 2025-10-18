Iran’s sovereign rights non-negotiable: FM Araghchi

"At the recent NAM Ministerial Summit in Kampala, more than 120 nations joined Iran in recognizing reality: UN Security Council Resolution 2231 expires tomorrow 18 October, thereby terminating all past UNSC restrictions against Iran and removing Iran from the Security Council's agenda," the top Iranian diplomat wrote on X on Friday night.

"As an NPT signatory, Iran will remain bound solely to its rights and obligations under the Treaty. This includes no limits whatsoever on the scale of its nuclear program, and cooperation with the IAEA only within the framework of the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and in line with the recent legislation adopted by the Iranian Parliament," he stressed.

Araghchi further noted that the unlawful measures pursued by a handful of isolated governments have been rejected by a vast majority of nations. "Those who insist on distorting reality will only further isolate themselves with their current path."

