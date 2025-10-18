Iran nuclear file should exit UNSC agenda after JCPOA expired: Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry has issued a statement, underlining expiration of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and its relevant provisions and restrictions as well as the removal of Iran’s peaceful nuclear energy program from the council’s agenda.

The statement emphasized that with the conclusion of the 10-year period set by the resolution on Saturday, Iran’s nuclear program must now be treated like that of any other non-nuclear-weapon state under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Press TV reported.

From this point onward, the country is bound solely by its rights and obligations under the NPT, with no additional limitations either imposed or recognized, it noted.

The statement highlighted that the original rationale for placing Iran’s nuclear issue on the Security Council’s agenda, namely verifying the peaceful nature of its related program, has been fully achieved.

