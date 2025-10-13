Iran has no plans to attend Sharm el-Sheikh summit: Spox.

Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) regarding an invitation extended to Iran to participate in a ceremony for signing a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the Israeli regime’s military aggression against the people of Gaza that the Islamic Republic has no plans to attend the meeting.

The spokesperson reiterated Iran’s longstanding position, emphasizing support for any initiative that would lead to the cessation of genocide in Gaza, alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, facilitate the withdrawal of occupiers from the region, and ensure unobstructed access to essential supplies for the population.

Baghaei praised the resilience, patience, and heroic sacrifices of the Palestinian people in the face of the ongoing war crimes and genocide committed by the Israeli regime over the past two years.

