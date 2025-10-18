Iran rejects allegations of threatening UK Security

The diplomatic mission, in a statement released late on Friday, repudiated the assertions made by Sir Ken McCallum on October 16, which accused Iran of involvement in so-called “deadly plots” and “cross-border hostile actions.”

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its strong protest to and outright rejection of these unfounded and irresponsible statements,” the statement read.

“Such baseless accusations are part of a continued effort to distort Iran’s policies and undermine bilateral diplomatic relations.”

