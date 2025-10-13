We will not engage with those who attacked Iranian people: FM

"Iran is grateful for President El-Sisi's invitation to attend the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit. While favoring diplomatic engagement, neither President Pezeshkian nor I can engage with counterparts who have attacked the Iranian People and continue to threaten and sanction us," Araghchi posted on X on Sunday night.

"Having said that, Iran welcomes any initiative that ends Israel's Genocide in Gaza and ensures the expulsion of occupation forces," the top Iranian diplomat stressed, underlining that Palestinians are fully entitled to secure their fundamental right of self-determination, and all States remain obliged, more than ever, to assist them in their lawful & legitimate cause.

