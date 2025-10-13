Iranian Labour News Agency
We will not engage with those who attacked Iranian people: FM

Regarding Iran's not attending the Sharm El Sheikh summit, Foreign Minister Araghch said that the administration would not engage with those who have attacked the Iranian people and continue to threaten and sanction them.

"Iran is grateful for President El-Sisi's invitation to attend the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit. While favoring diplomatic engagement, neither President Pezeshkian nor I can engage with counterparts who have attacked the Iranian People and continue to  threaten and sanction us," Araghchi posted on X on Sunday night.

"Having said that, Iran welcomes any initiative that ends Israel's Genocide in Gaza and ensures the expulsion of occupation forces," the top Iranian diplomat stressed, underlining that Palestinians are fully entitled to secure their fundamental right of self-determination, and all States remain obliged, more than ever, to assist them in their lawful & legitimate cause.

 

