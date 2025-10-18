Iran achieves peace, security through power, deterrence: Senior Army Cmdr

Addressing a group of cadets at Imam Ali Officers' University in Tehran on Friday, the commander stated that wars occur where there is a lack of preparedness; therefore, as long as the Armed Forces of Iran maintain a high level of readiness in training, equipment, and morale, the enemy will never have the capability to threaten or attack, and in the event of any confrontation, victory will belong to the prepared and faithful forces.

In a further elaboration on the primary mission of the Iranian Army, he summarized it into three key principles: preserving territorial integrity, safeguarding independence, and defending the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

These foundational principles guide all activities, training, and programs within the Army at every level, and every committed officer must prioritize these principles in their service, the commander emphasized.

