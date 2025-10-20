Iran condemns Israel’s torture of Greta Thunberg

Esmaeil Baghaei wrote in a post on his X account that Israel’s behavior reflects a deliberate effort to instill fear and suppress dissent amid its genocide in Gaza.

He cited Thunberg’s recent interview with a Swedish newspaper, in which the young activist described being violently assaulted during a protest.

“They grab me, pull me to the ground, and throw an Israeli flag over me,” Thunberg was quoted as saying.

endNewsMessage1