Iran condemns Israel’s torture of Greta Thunberg
Foreign Ministry spokesperson strongly condemned the Israeli regime's mistreatment of a rights activist who stood in solidarity with the Palestinian people, describing its actions as “cruel, inhuman and degrading.
Esmaeil Baghaei wrote in a post on his X account that Israel’s behavior reflects a deliberate effort to instill fear and suppress dissent amid its genocide in Gaza.
He cited Thunberg’s recent interview with a Swedish newspaper, in which the young activist described being violently assaulted during a protest.
“They grab me, pull me to the ground, and throw an Israeli flag over me,” Thunberg was quoted as saying.