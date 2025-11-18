Iran prioritizes Caspian Sea states for strategic cooperation: Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the remarks speaking on Tuesday at a summit in Rasht themed “Caspian: Bridge for Friendship and Regional Development,” that gathered Governors from 12 provinces across five Caspian Sea littoral countries.

In his remarks, the top Iranian diplomat stated that Caspian Sea littoral states are a priority for Iran in terms of cooperation and strengthening regional ties.

"Our neighbors are our priority, and this is the most fundamental principle in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We have plans and are making efforts to expand relations with our neighbors and to take advantage of significant political, economic, social, cultural, and even security opportunities with them," he emphasized.

