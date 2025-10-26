Iran does not trust US after 12-day aggression: FM

In an online speech to an event on Saturday he described the national unity of Iranians inside and outside the country that emerged during and after the 12-day war with the Zionist regime as a turning point in history, stressing that such a unity needs to be preserved.

"Keeping preparedness does not necessarily mean that war will happen again; being prepared is the most important factor in preventing war. If you are not prepared for war, it will happen; if you are prepared to fight, no one will dare to attack. The readiness now exists in the armed forces, the people, the government and society, and it is even more than before the 12-day war. I am sure that this experience will not be repeated and if they make a blunder, they will face the same response [as they did in the 12-day war in June]," he said later in his address.

The minister stressed that Iran has the right to uranium enrichment, highlighting that Iran nuclear program is for totally peaceful purposes.

