Iran envoy says sanctions target livelihood of civilians

Addressing a meeting titled “Unilateral Coercive Measures: Obstacles to Trade and Sustainable Development,” on Tuesday, Bahraini said that unilateral sanctions, contrary to the claims of countries professing to defend human rights, directly target ordinary people’s lives.

He emphasized that unilateral coercive measures have deprived developing nations of access to essential technology, investment, and medical services. Furthermore, he noted that these sanctions not only exert pressure on the economies of these countries but have also intensified suffering and hardship among vulnerable populations.

