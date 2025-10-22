Iran envoy says sanctions target livelihood of civilians
Ali Bahraini, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, has warned against the adverse impacts of unilateral sanctions on people’s daily lives.
Addressing a meeting titled “Unilateral Coercive Measures: Obstacles to Trade and Sustainable Development,” on Tuesday, Bahraini said that unilateral sanctions, contrary to the claims of countries professing to defend human rights, directly target ordinary people’s lives.
He emphasized that unilateral coercive measures have deprived developing nations of access to essential technology, investment, and medical services. Furthermore, he noted that these sanctions not only exert pressure on the economies of these countries but have also intensified suffering and hardship among vulnerable populations.