Baghdad pledges to implement security pact with Tehran

A high-ranking Iraqi delegation led by Qasim al-Araji, Iraq’s National Security Advisor, met with Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, at the General Staff headquarters in Tehran.

At the beginning of the meeting, Major General Mousavi emphasized the deep brotherhood between the peoples of Iran and Iraq, saying that one of the main concerns of the Americans is precisely this bond of fraternity and solidarity, and the enemies well understand its positive effects and blessings.

Referring to the US occupation of Iraq, he added that if the recent aggressions by the Zionist regime and the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran had not occurred, Washington’s true intentions in seeking control over Iraq’s affairs might not have been fully revealed.

