Iran to launch several satellites in coming months

Hassan Salarieh, speaking at the “Space Technology for Sustainable Development” event held this morning at the ICT Technology Park, highlighted the growing role of satellite-based data services. He said the meeting focused on showcasing the capabilities of private-sector companies in providing satellite data and imagery services across agriculture, water resources, environment, meteorology, and other national sectors.

Salarieh emphasized the expanding applications of satellite data, noting that services such as estimating agricultural crop areas, identifying mines, and monitoring dust storm hotspots have significantly improved in recent years.

He also discussed ongoing efforts to update the country’s 10-year space program, particularly in the field of satellite data services. The Space Agency, tasked with this revision since last year, is evaluating national capabilities through the Space Council. Once approved by the Supreme Space Council and the president, the updated document will be issued as an official guideline for government bodies, the private sector, universities, and research institutions.

