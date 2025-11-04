IRGC now far more prepared than during 12-day war

According to MP Ebrahim Rezaei, members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission held a joint meeting with IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Mohammad Pakpour, senior IRGC officials, and IRGC intelligence chief Brigadier General Khademi.

During the session, IRGC commanders presented a comprehensive report on recent operations. General Pakpour outlined the IRGC’s performance since assuming command, highlighting actions taken during the 12-day war and subsequent operations aimed at deterring and responding to Israeli aggression, particularly in the aerospace domain.

Pakpour emphasized that the IRGC’s current state of readiness is “significantly higher” than during the 12-day conflict with the Israeli regime, stressing that the force is fully prepared to counter any threat or hostile act.

