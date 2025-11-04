IRCS expresses solidarity with Afghanistan quake victims

Pirhossein Kolivand, president of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), sent a message to his Afghan counterpart expressing deep sympathy for the victims of the overnight earthquake that struck northern Afghanistan near Balkh and Samangan provinces.

Kolivand conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and the Afghan Red Crescent, noting that the quake caused casualties, hundreds of injuries, and infrastructure damage.

