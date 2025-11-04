Iran armed forces say enemies won't dare to attack Iran again

In a statement issued on Monday on the eve of the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US embassy in Tehran, the General Staff of the Armed Forces said the United States “has spared no effort to violate the rights of the Iranian people,” adding that Washington’s attack on the Iranian soil and its full and explicit support for the 12-day Israeli-imposed war against Iran in June have deepened the Iranian people’s vigilance and resistance.

The statement described the United States and the Zionist regime as “the main centers of sedition in the world” which are now seeking to achieve through fearmongering and media manipulation what they failed to obtain on the battlefield.

The General Staff added that the “painful blows and successive defeats” inflicted on the enemies, along with the unity of the Iranian people, the readiness of the Armed Forces, and the divine will of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, have deprived them of any ability to threaten Iran’s security again.

