Iranians mark National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance

On November 3, 1979, the founder of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini delivered a decisive speech and called on Iranian people, students, and the clergies to thwart any US and Zionist Regime conspiracies against the newly established Islamic Republic of Iran and also to oblige the US government to hand over the fugitive former dictator, who had gone to New York in late October for a so-called treat.

As the Shah had suppressed the peaceful demonstrations (1978-1979), plundered the national wealth, and tortured and martyred many Iranian Muslims, Imam Khomeini insisted that he must be returned to Iran so as to face trial and justice in the country.

US interference in Iran's internal affairs, its refusal to hand over the fugitive Shah as well as the meeting of some Interim government officials with Zbigniew Brzezinski, the National Security Advisor to President Jimmy Carter (November 1, 1978) flared up Iranian's rage and made them take some retaliatory measures.

Following all incidents and happenings, a group of Iranian Muslim university students decided to take over the US embassy on Taleghani street in Tehran.