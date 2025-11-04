Iran-US dispute fundamental, unsolvable: Deputy Parl. speaker

Ali Nikzad, Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, addressed the chamber on Wednesday, marking the anniversary of the seizure of the US embassy in Tehran. He began by offering condolences on the martyrdom of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (SA) and commemorating Student Day, noting the sacrifices of students killed near the University of Tehran.

Nikzad stressed the importance of strengthening genuine student organizations to build a deeply religious, revolutionary, and “heroic” future generation through proper educational planning.

Referring to the anniversary of the US embassy takeover, described by the late Imam Khomeini as the “second revolution,” Nikzad rejected claims that the move was impulsive or irrational. He argued that the takeover reflected “decades of oppression and humiliation” inflicted upon the Iranian nation through US-backed regimes.

