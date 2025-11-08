Pezeshkian lauds UN recognition of Iranian Cyrus Charter

During the 43rd session of the General Conference, which took place from October 30 to November 13, 2025, in the city of Samarkand, the Charter of Cyrus the Great was formally approved as the world’s first written document on human rights, with the unanimous agreement of all member states.

"The approval of the Cyrus Charter by UNESCO is a sign of Iran's continued presence in the conscience of mankind civilization," President Pezeshkian said in a post on his X account on Friday.

"Iran is the origin of a culture of dialogue, tolerance, justice, and coexistence. Today, Islamic Iran can also inspire peace and solidarity in the region and the world," he further wrote.

