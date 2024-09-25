Iran supports collective cooperation in Persian Gulf: Spox

Kan'ani stated that meeting with the senior officials of the Persian Gulf countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) was on the agenda of the Iranian president and the foreign minister's trip to New York.

Some of these meetings have already taken place, and the others will be held according to the Iranian delegation’s plan, he added.

He emphasized that Iran welcomes and supports holding such a meeting to strengthen cooperation among Persian Gulf littoral states.

