Sharm El-Sheikh Summit 'part of Trump's plan for Arab world': Leader’s advisor

In a post on his X account, Velayati wrote, “Trump's goal in denying the ceasefire violation by the child-killing Zionist regime in Gaza is not to preserve peace, rather, he seeks to remove obstacles to implement his financial agreements with Arab countries and make the most use of their wealth! So, Sharm El-Sheikh Summit was held in this direction.”

The 2025 Gaza Peace Summit, also known as the Sharm El Sheikh Summit, was a diplomatic meeting held on October 13, 2025 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, following an agreement to implement the first phase of the Gaza peace plan to end the Gaza war which began on October 07, 2023.

