Pakistan's interior minister to meet with Ali Larijani
The Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will meet and hold talks with Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Tehran on Tuesday.
In the meeting, strengthening the security stance of the two countries in today's diplomatic equations and expanding strategic cooperation to maintain regional stability and security will be the main focus of the discussions.
The two sides will also explore avenues to deepen bilateral cooperation at the political, security, and economic levels and increase regional coordination.