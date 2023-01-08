Iran determined to form joint military working group with Pakistan: Cmdr

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri has called for forming a joint military working group between Tehran and Islamabad.

General Baqeri made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Pakistan's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

Over the phone, Baqeri congratulated General Shamshad Mirza on his appointment as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan.

Baqeri said that the armed forces of Iran and Pakistan have had cordial ties, especially in ensuring security in joint borders.

Launch of border markets is an effective step towards deepening security in the joint border crossings, General Baqeri underlined.

For his part, the Pakistani general said there is no obstacle to development of bilateral interactions.

Shamshad Mirza termed the Pakistan-Iran joint border as the border of peace and friendship.

He further said his country has always been a supporter of the Islamic Republic in the international arena, in the issue of nuclear energy in particular.

He went on to say that Pakistan prioritizes formation of a joint military working group between the two countries.

The Pakistani official also appreciated the Islamic Republic’s stance on the issue of Kashmir.

Once, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had said “Kashmir is an issue of humanity.”

