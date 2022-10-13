Iran president rejects any change in transit route between Iran, Armenia

Any change in Iran’s historical borders and in the transit route of the country with Armenia is rejected, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, according to Mohammad Jamshidi, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to the Iranian president.

Writing on his official Twitter account, Jamshidi said that during a meeting on Thursday with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, the Iranian president said that any change in Iran’s transit route with Armenia will receive a strong response from Tehran.

President Raisi also added that any European military presence in the region is not acceptable under whatsoever pretext.

He stressed that domestic issues will not divert Iran’s attention from the country’s strategic interests.

