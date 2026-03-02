Trump sacrifices American soldiers for power-hungry Israel: Iran's security chief

In a statement on Monday, Larijani reprimanded Trump, saying his delusional behavior, has turned the self-made slogan 'America First' into 'Israel First,' ignoring the consequences for the United States.

The top security official noted that Trump, with new lies, is again imposing the cost of his personality cult on American soldiers and their families.

Referring to Iran's crushing response to the enemies, Larijani clarified that the Iranian nation and its armed forces are defending the country in the face the aggression, initiated by the United States and the Israeli regime.

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