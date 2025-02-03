UN receives encyclopedia of Iranian victims of terrorism

In a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President of the UN Security Council Amar Bendjama on January 27, Amir Saeed Iravani said Iran had endured relentless acts of terror, subversion, and aggression orchestrated by the terrorist groups and supported by external actors since 1979.

What follows is the text of his letter:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Excellency,

Upon instructions from my Government, I have the honor to transmit to you an Encyclopedia of 23,323 Iranian Victims of Terrorism (see annex). This comprehensive compilation underscores that the Islamic Republic of Iran is not only a pioneer in the fight against terrorism but also a nation that has paid a heavy price as one of its primary victims since the 1979 Revolution. From the very beginning of the revolution, the Islamic Republic of Iran has endured relentless acts of terror, subversion, and aggression orchestrated by terrorist groups and supported by external actors. Approximately 23,000 innocent Iranians, including women and children, have lost their lives to these heinous acts, which targeted civilians indiscriminately and flagrantly violated international law, including human rights law and norms.

Over four decades, the Islamic Republic of Iran has faced terrorist attacks of unprecedented magnitude, including:

- The emergence of foreign-backed terrorist groups along border cities of Iran.

- Systematic assassinations of nuclear scientists by agents of the Israeli regime.

- Assassinations of high-ranking officials and ordinary citizens by the Mojahedin-e­Khalq Organization (MKO).

- Incursions by transregional Takfiri groups like ISIS-K (Daesh) into Iran's security

domain.

- Assassinations of Iran's military advisors playing a crucial role in combating international terrorism in West Asia.

- Martyrdom of over 4,000 law enforcement officers in countering narcotics which underscores the sacrifices made by a leading nation in combating this global scourge.

These attacks reflect a deliberate strategy to weaponize terrorism for political gains. More than 30 terrorist groups, including Al-Qaeda, ISIS-K (Daesh), MKO, Komala, PJAK, Jaish al-Adi, and Jundallah, have been implicated in these heinous crimes, often receiving financial, logistical, and political support from external powers. Among the most egregious examples of this campaign are the systematic assassinations of government officials, scientists, and civilians, carried out with tacit support from external actors. These sustained acts of aggression and terrorism constitute crimes against the Iranian people and a blatant violation of the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter, particularly those safeguarding state sovereignty and civilian protection.

Considering the above, the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in the strongest possible terms terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, recognizing it as one of the gravest threats to international peace and security. Iran remains resolute in its commitment, under international law, to combating terrorism and promoting regional peace and stability. However, the international community must acknowledge the profound suffering endured by the Iranian people over decades of hostility and terrorism. It is imperative that the voices of the victims are heard and respected, free from the shadow of double standards or baseless accusations.

I should be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council and that of the General Assembly under agenda item 110 titled "Measures to eliminate international terrorism".

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

