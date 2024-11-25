IRGC, Azerbaijan Army hold joint drill in NW Iran

Issuing a statement on Sunday night, the IRGC said that the four-day drill named “Aras Joint Exercise” began earlier in the day.

The drill is conducted by special forces of the IRGC Ground Force and special forces of Azerbaijan’s Army in the border district of Aslan Duz in Ardabil Province, according to the IRGC statement.

The IRGC added that the drill is aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries and their bilateral cooperation in fighting illegal organized armed groups.

