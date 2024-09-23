Mohammad Mokhber appointed as Leader’s adviser

Considering the committed and influential services of you [Mohammad Mokhber] in the managerial and economic fields, especially in the administration of the late President Ebrahim Raeisi, you are appointed as an adviser and aide of the leadership, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Ayatollah Khamenei wished success for Mohamad Mokhber in the new position.

Mohammad Mokhber has previously served as First Vice President in the previous administration of the late President Ebrahim Raeisi.

endNewsMessage1