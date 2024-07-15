Pezeshkian reaffirms his cabinet's support for Palestinians
Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian and head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh discussed the situation in Gaza in a phone on Sunday.
Haniyeh once again congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory in the Iranian presidential election runoff and thanked Iran for its support for Palestinians.
The senior Hamas official noted that the Israeli regime's prime minister Netanyahu is hindering the ceasefire talks, saying that, "In his recent remarks, Netanyahu has proposed new conditions that were not included in the proposed text of the agreement. That's something that shows Netanyahu's desire to continue the war."
Haniyeh thanked Iran's stance in support of the Palestinians and expressed hope that more political and diplomatic efforts will be made to achieve a ceasefire.