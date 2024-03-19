Iran important part of West Asia region: Oman FM

Iran being an important regional country can play an effective role in the ongoing efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza and bring sustainable peace to the region, Albusaidi told CNN.

Regarding developments in the Gaza Strip, he emphasized that the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, should be a part of any solution for the Palestinian issue, and expressed his opposition to any attempt to remove Hamas from the Palestinian political scene.

The top Omani diplomat also talked about the Red Sea tensions, saying that in his opinion, it is strongly linked to the Gaza war.

“The stopping of the war in Gaza will restore the security of navigation in the Red Sea”, he said, referring to the Yemeni army's operations against Israel-bound ships in solidarity with the defenseless Palestinians.

Albusaidi emphasized the need for an international peace conference to find a final, just and sustainable solution to the Palestinian cause.

While pointing to the continued Israeli violation of international laws with its bloodshed in Gaza, the Omani foreign minister said the whole world and the United Nations have condemned Israel for its crimes against the Palestinian people.

