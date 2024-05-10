Elections demonstrate people’s determination and decision: Supreme Leader

Supreme Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei cast his vote on Friday morning, May 10, 2024, during the initial minutes of voting for the second round of Iran’s 12th parliamentary elections, which were held electronically.

After casting his ballot, Ayatollah Khamenei addressed an audience of reporters in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah and emphasized that there is no difference between the first and second round of elections. “The second round is as significant as the first round, and people should help fill the parliament's seats by voting in this round.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution regarded the elections as a demonstration of the people’s participation and their determination and ability to make decisions. “The national duty of every individual who wishes for their country to make progress and get closer to its goals, is to participate in the elections,” he said.

He added that a higher voter turnout would lead to a stronger parliament. “The stronger the parliament is, the more opportunities there will be to do things in the country.”

