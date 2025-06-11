Iran ready to respond to IAEA resolution: Spox.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday that Tehran's options in response to such a resolution have been prepared in cooperation with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

He criticized a recent report by the IAEA Director General on Iran’s nuclear program, which claimed that Iran had failed to report its nuclear activities at three undeclared locations and raised concerns about the country’s stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60 percent purity.

Baghaei said Rafael Grossi’s report is politically motivated to serve the agendas of the US and its European allies.

