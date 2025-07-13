Iran armed forces defeated Zionist enemy in 12-day war: Pres.

Touring the oil ministry in Tehran, President Pezeshkian told reporters accompanying him that it was the capabilities and missiles of the armed forces along with the people's preservation of their unity and standing alongside the military that shattered the image of the Zionist regime in the recent imposed war.

Addressing the oil minister and senior oil officials, Pezeshkian said, “It was you, alongside other segments of society, who with timely wisdom and insight foiled the enemy’s plots to destabilize the country”, oil ministry's news service SHANA reported

He added, “Without the unity and solidarity of the people alongside the armed forces—whose capabilities and missiles shattered the Zionist regime’s arrogance—our success and victory would not have been possible”.

