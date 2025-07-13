Enemy-linked networks identified inside Iran: Judiciary Spox

Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, Jahangir assured the public that follow-ups are being carried out “swiftly, decisively, and precisely,” and that more information would be shared with the public in the near future.

Responding to a question about claims that the recent attack on Evin Prison was aimed at eliminating certain spies by Israel, Jahangir said, “I do not confirm this claim.”

However, he emphasized that the goal of the Israeli regime in attacking Evin Prison was to demonstrate, once again, its disregard for international norms.

