Iran's top officials hold meeting at presidential compound

The regular Saturday meeting of the heads of three branches was hosted by the head of the executive branch, namely President Masoud Pezeshkian, and with the participation of heads of the legislative and legal branches Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei, respectively.

In addition to the heads of three branches of the government, Hamid Pourmohammadi, head of the Planning and Budget Organization, was also present at the meeting and presented a report on the country's situation.

