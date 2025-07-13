IRIB head hosts foreign envoys visiting premise hit by Israel

The foreign ambassadors visited the building on Sunday, which Israel struck on June 16 while IRIB presenter Sahar Emami was speaking in a live program on the regime’s war of aggression against Iran.

Jebeli described the targeted building as one of the symbols of Iranian architecture, noting that it had been hit by at least 11 missiles as the Israeli regime attempted to destroy it and silence the national media by killing reporters.

He said that the attack violated international law, but was not something new to the Iranian people and all those targeted by Israel, as the regime has deliberately killed nearly 300 journalists since the start of its war in Gaza in early October 2023.

