Iran owes victory over Israel to its great nation: Pezeshkian
News code : 1654815
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says victory over the Israeli regime was achieved through the resistance, unity and amity of the great nation of the Islamic Iran.
In a message to the nation, Pezeshkian stated that the success against the Zionist regime was accomplished as a result of the people’s steadfastness and resistance.
The unity, peace, and solidarity among the nation in this timeframe paid off, he said.
All the glory for this historic victory belongs to the great nation and the civilization, he added.