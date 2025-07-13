Supreme National Security Council to manage future cooperation with I.A.E.A.: Araqchi

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says all future cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) will be carried out through Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (S.N.S.C.).

Addressing ambassadors, officials, and heads of foreign and international missions in Tehran on Saturday, Araqchi said the Islamic Republic’s cooperation with the I.A.E.A. has not stopped but taken a new form, based on a parliamentary law, following the war of aggression launched by the Israeli regime and the United States.

“Iran has been a committed member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (N.P.T.). From now on, relations with the Agency will be managed through the Supreme National Security Council,” he said, adding that the I.A.E.A.’s request for continued cooperation with Iran will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

