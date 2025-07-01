Israel kills 935 Iranians in attacks on their homeland

Citing the latest statistics from the Forensic Medicine Organization, Judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir said on Monday that 935 martyrs, including 38 children and 102 women, some of whom were pregnant, were identified during the 12-day war waged by the Zionist regime against Iran.

In the attack on Evin Prison alone, 79 people were killed, most of whom were family members of prisoners, aid workers, and Evin Prison employees.

“The whole world witnessed the imposed war and saw that the initiator of the aggression was the illegitimate Zionist regime. Everyone saw that Iran was attacked in the midst of negotiations and that the country legitimately defended itself and stood firmly on the battlefield,” he said at a press conference in Tehran, Press TV reported.

“It was also evident that the US and Zionist regimes … violated fundamental principles of international law, crossed all red lines, committed historic crimes, and attacked Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities — despite Iran being a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).”

He also noted that Iran has maintained its readiness and vigilance in order to give a “necessary and proportionate response” to the enemy in the event of any possible aggression.

endNewsMessage1