IRGC dismantles terrorist cell in southeast Iran

The Public Relations Office of the Quds Headquarters of the IRGC Ground Forces announced that as part of the continued, decisive implementation of the “Martyrs of Security” operational drill in the southeastern region of Iran, and with the assistance and vigilance of the insightful people of the province, the hideout of several members of terrorist groups in Chabahar was identified.

In a swift operation by the security forces, six terrorists were either killed or arrested, according to the IRGC.

Several light and heavy weapons and a significant amount of explosives were also seized from the terrorists, it added.

