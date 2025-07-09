US sends messages for talks, but it must build trust first: Senior Iranian diplomat

Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday that the United States has delivered messages to Iran for negotiations, but Washington must give assurances to the Islamic Republic that it does not intend to take advantage of the talks.

The official made the remarks on Tuesday while speaking at a webinar dubbed “Israel’s Aggression on Iran: Next Outlook.” The webinar was held by the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Center for Political and International Studies, which is headed by Khatibzadeh.

The event took place two weeks after a ceasefire ended 12 days of war that began with Israeli airstrikes against Iranian nuclear facilities and civilian areas on June 13, just three days ahead of a planned sixth round of talks between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s nuclear program.

