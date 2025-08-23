Gen. Pakpour says IRGC fully ready to take on enemy

He made the remarks in a meeting with Head of the Judicial Organization of the Iranian Armed Forces Hojjatoleslam Pourkhaghan, where he also said that maintaining the health and safety of personnel is IRGC's top priority.

Pointing to the 12-day Israeli war of aggression against Iranian territories, General Pakpour emphasized that Iran’s military is at full readiness to give a more crushing blow to the Israeli regime if any aggression is renewed.

Head of the Judicial Organization of the Iranian Armed Forces, for his part, said that IRGC is the brainchild of the Islamic Revolution and has defended the country over the past 47 years in tandem with other armed forces of the country with all its might.

