Iran has defeated far bigger enemies than Zionists: Ghalibaf

Historically, the Iranian people have confronted far bigger enemies and consigned them to “the dustbin of history,” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote in a message on his X account on Wednesday.

The regime’s officials, the top legislator added, had “become helpless and confused” in the face of the nation’s insight and strategic discernment, according to Press TV.

Ghalibaf made the remarks in a strong rebuttal to earlier claims by the regime's premier Benjamin Netanyahu about the status of water provision and supplies in the Islamic Republic, which the former denounced as both misleading and hypocritical.





endNewsMessage1