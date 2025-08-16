Gov’t spokesperson reacts to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal

The Islamic Republic of Iran supports any process that leads to stopping clashes, reducing tensions, and creating sustainable stability, Mohajerani said in a Farsi article published in Iran newspaper on Saturday, Iranian media reported.

“Of course, this support is conditional and based on principles agreed upon by regional countries,” Mohajerani wrote.

She underlined Tehran’s three unwavering principles, namely preservation of countries’ full sovereignty over their territory, defense of all states’ territorial integrity, and firm opposition to any change in international borders, adding that the latest joint statement by Baku and Yerevan has taken these principles into account.

