Iran reacts to Caucasus region developments

The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely following developments in the South Caucasus and remains in contact with both neighboring countries, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, regarding these events, the ministry said.

It added that undoubtedly, peace and stability in the Caucasus region benefit all countries in the area.

Welcoming the finalization of the peace agreement text by the two countries, Iran considers this a significant step toward achieving lasting peace in the region, it stressed.

At the same time, Iran expressed concern over the negative consequences of any form of foreign intervention, especially near its shared borders, that could undermine the region’s security and stability.

endNewsMessage1