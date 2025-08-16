Iran slams ICJ judge’s pro-Israel comments

In a post on X Saturday, Kazem Gharibabadi criticized the ICJ vice president for siding with Israel despite the regime’s multiple cases at the international court, describing her stance as “shocking violation of judicial ethics.”

“ICJ Vice-President openly sides with Israel, a regime with multiple cases before the Court. This blatant bias undermines the ICJ's credibility and violates the fundamental principle of judicial impartiality,” Gharibabadi said.

Sebutinde, who hails from Uganda, said on August 10 at a church event that “The Lord is counting on me to stand on the side of Israel,” claiming that “The whole world was against Israel, including my country.”

