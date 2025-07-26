Leader says Iran’s scientific and military progress will move faster

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says future will show that Iran’s military and scientific progress will accelerate even further.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remark in a message issued on Friday on the occasion of the 40th day since the martyrdom of Iranian scientists and high-ranking military commanders in Israeli attacks on Iran.

He wrote in the message that the wicked Zionist regime, which is a sworn enemy of the Iranian nation, inflicted a blow, adding that absence of military commanders such as Lieutenant General Mohammad Baqeri, Lieutenant General Hossein Salami, and Major General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh is a heavy to any nation, but the short-sighted and foolish enemy did not reach its goal.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that it will become clear in the future that both the scientific and military progress of Iran will by the grace of God accelerate.

He said that these martyrs had chosen a path where attaining martyrdom was not unlikely and eventually, they reached what they longed for, yet losing them is bitter and heavy for the Iranian nation, especially the families of the martyrs.

He also said that even in this tragic event, bright points can clearly be seen. First, the endurance, patience, and strength of spirit shown by the survivors, which is rarely seen outside of the developments brought about by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Second, the perseverance and resilience of the institutions led by these martyrs, which did not allow this heavy blow to disrupt their activities. Third, the miraculous resilience of the Iranian nation, which was manifested in their unity, spiritual strength, and resolute determination.

He said that once again, this incident revealed the solid foundation of Islamic Iran, adding that the enemies of Iran are beating air.

God willing, Iran will grow stronger each day, he said adding that in this path the following issues should not be ignored:

Preserving national unity is the duty of everyone.

Accelerating progress in science and technology across all sectors is the duty of the scientific elite.

Safeguarding the dignity and honor of the country and the nation is the unwavering duty of spokespeople and people of pen.

Increasingly equipping the country with tools for protecting national security and independence is the duty of the military commanders.

Seriousness, perseverance, and delivering results in national affairs is the duty of all executive organizations.

Providing spiritual guidance, lighting hearts with faith, and encouraging patience, peace, and resilience is the duty of the religious leaders.

Preserving revolutionary enthusiasm and awareness is the duty of each and everyone, especially the youth.

