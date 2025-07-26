Terrorists attack courthouse in Iran's Zahedan
Armed terrorists launched an attack on the judiciary building in Iran's Zahedan on Saturday morning.
Iran's Judiciary Information Center announced that on Saturday morning, unknown armed individuals attacked the Sistan and Baluchestan provincial judiciary.
According to initial reports, 5 people were martyred and 13 others were injured.
3 terrorists were also killed in clashes with security forces.
Relief teams were immediately dispatched to the scene of the incident.
The so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.