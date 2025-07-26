Terrorists attack courthouse in Iran's Zahedan

Iran's Judiciary Information Center announced that on Saturday morning, unknown armed individuals attacked the Sistan and Baluchestan provincial judiciary.

According to initial reports, 5 people were martyred and 13 others were injured.

3 terrorists were also killed in clashes with security forces.

Relief teams were immediately dispatched to the scene of the incident.

The so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

endNewsMessage1